Crisp Co. detention officer, another arrested for contraband

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested, including a Crisp County detention officer, after the officer attempted to bring contraband into the detention center.

The sheriff’s office said around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Jhayvion Smith, 20, of Vienna, was fired from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and immediately placed under arrest.

Sasha Savage, 34, of Cordele, was also arrested. The sheriff’s office said law enforcement saw Savage meet Smith in the detention center’s parking lot and exchange items. Smith then attempted to bring the exchanged items, which were cigarettes and schedule V narcotics, into the detention center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crisp Co. contraband, cigarettes and narcotics (Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

Smith and Savage are both being charged with bringing contraband across guard lines to inmates and possession of a controlled substance. Smith is also charged with violation of oath by a public officer.

Smith started with the sheriff’s office in March 2021.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney Brad Rigby are assisting, the sheriff’s office said.

“We have taken affirmative steps to address the severity of misconduct in this case. This agency and this administration will hold ourselves and our employees to the highest standards of professionalism. Any employee who tarnishes their badge or betrays the trust of the office will be dealt with swiftly and justly,” Billy Hancock, Crisp County sheriff, said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.