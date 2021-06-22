Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Constable saves kitten thrown into freeway

The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.
The cat was found on the main lanes of the freeway.(Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office rescued a kitten thrown onto the highway Tuesday.

Constables quickly responded to North Sam Houston Parkway in Texas after receiving a call that a driver threw a kitten onto the main lanes of the freeway.

Lieutenant Dimitrios Fragkias found the feline on the road and brought it to safety.

“The kitten is now in great hands and deputies will be working on finding it a home,” the Constable’s Office posted on Facebook.

HAPPENING NOW - CONSTABLES RESCUE KITTEN THROWN ONTO THE FREEWAY Constables quickly responded to the North Sam Houston...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Lee County wreck
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Crime scene
APD: Man brought to hospital with ‘several gunshot wounds’
Lightning bolt
NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Early Co. during weekend storms
Mitchell is wanted in Carroll County
Wanted man arrested over bicycle in Valdosta

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic
Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech Tuesday in the holy city of Mashhad...
Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear
Senate Democrats brace for defeat over a procedural vote on a sweeping elections reform bill...
Senate fight over voting rights
Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday,...
Forced by judge to surrender rifle, McCloskey has a new one