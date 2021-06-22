Ask the Expert
Colquitt County packers host ota’s

After the pads were put on, it didn't take long for the teams to get moving at full speed.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - In high school football, it’s time for some OTA’s and the Colquitt County Packers are taking full advantage.

Inside the Packers’ indoor facility Tuesday, Colquitt hosted Lee County, Dooly County and Pelham for OTA’s.

The Pack and Trojans paired up and the Bobcats the Hornets paired up.

With just four short days to get to work and compete against other programs, Colquitt’s head coach Justin Rogers tells me he’s optimistic his team can build from today.

“The biggest takeaway from today was seeing the kids compete. I thought it was great, both programs, two successful programs going after each other there. It was just a good day to see competition. Another takeaway, got a long way to go. Both programs continue to do really big good things. We understand it’s our first day of putting in shoulder pads” said Rogers.

Lee County will host Colquitt, Thursday for another round of OTAs.

