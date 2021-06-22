Berrien Sheriff: 14-year-old shot, parent charged for ‘actions and negligence’

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - A 14-year-old shot in the face has been released from the hospital, and his mother was charged because of her “actions and negligence,” the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The incident happened on June 16 after the sheriff’s office responded to a home on West Lenox Road.

When deputies got there, they found the teen with a gunshot wound to his face after another 14-year-old pointed them to the victim.

The victim was taken to Tift Regional and then to Jacksonville, Fla.

The sheriff’s office said Tracy Michelle Graves, 43, was charged “due to actions and negligence of a parent.”

She was charged with first and second-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, making false statements, conspiracy to commit a felony, and reckless conduct.

Graves is in the Berrien County Jail and was denied bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said the shooter has not been identified, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 686-7071.

