Westover Eyes Successful First year Under Adam Miller

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A normal summer in the good life city means high school football teams are hard at work prepping for what is sure to be an exciting fall.

Westover is one of a few programs in our area breaking in a new head coach and the guys are pumped to see what year number one for Adam Miller has in store.

After a difficult 2020 dealing with Covid and limited action, the patriots are working hard to make 2021 one of the best years this program has seen in quite some time.

The Pats haven’t finished over .500 since 2019 and haven’t won a region title since 2013.

But there’s a new excitement with the beginning of a new era, and coach Miller tells us this group has 100 percent bought in.

”I think we have a group that’s very very hungry to do things the right way, hungry to do some things that they’ve never done before, so it’s been exciting they are working their tails off so far and when we work we’ve got to have fun at the same time so that’s what we try to do every day but I’m very exciting about the group and what they’ve done so far for sure,” said Miller. “You can take a little tiny freshman and turn him into a big strong sophomore, you can take a kid that didn’t play a lot last year as a junior like a few of our kids and this summer is huge for them to develop physically, mentally and just as leaders going into the fall so summers are huge for every football program.”

A big summer for the Patriots who will be looking to build upon a 1 and 5 season from a year ago.

