Wanted man arrested over bicycle in Valdosta

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just after midnight Wednesday June 16, Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 400 block of Northside Drive after E911 received a call of an attempted robbery.

The victim indicated he was approached by an unknown subject, later identified as Eric Mitchell, while in the parking lot of 422 Northside Drive. The victim said Mitchell attempted to take his bicycle, but he held onto it, until he noticed Mitchell had what he believed to be a handgun in his hand.

The victim ran from the location and contacted 911.

Responding officers noticed Mitchell running from the area, but they were able to quickly apprehend him. Mitchell was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Mitchell was also found to be wanted in Carroll County Georgia on a failure to appear warrant for a previous aggravated assault case.

“The victim’s detailed description of the offender allowed officers to quickly respond to the area and locate the offender, getting him off of the streets of Valdosta,” said Lt. Scottie Johns of VPD.

