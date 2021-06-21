Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Early Co. during weekend storms

Lightning bolt
Lightning bolt(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported an EF-1 storm touched down in Early County Saturday.

NWS said the storm started around 1:31 p.m. in Blakely and ended around 2:44 p.m. in Randolph County with an estimated wind peak of 100 miles per hour.

The survey summary stated “a tornado touched down west of Blakely and traversed mainly rural terrain across Early, Clay, and Randolph counties. The tornado was observed at multiple locations by trained spotters and the public throughout its path. The storm snapped to uprooted numerous pine trees northwest of Blakely. Tree damage continued into Clay County but didn’t affect any major roadways. The tornado crossed GA-266 near Coleman in Randolph County. Minor structural damage was noted to a few residences and pump houses near US-82 and Reid Station Road west of Cuthbert. Numerous trees were snapped in this area, some blocking US-82. Some further tree damage was reported north of the highway before the tornado lifted.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
APD: Man brought to hospital with ‘several gunshot wounds’
Contraband seized at Calhoun State Prison when suspects attempted to smuggle it in over the...
Calhoun Co. sheriff: 20 arrested trying to get contraband into prison in last week
Stacy Lumpkin
Shooting, crash kills a man in Tifton
Man dies in Lee County wreck

Latest News

Lowndes County's courthouse.
Lowndes Co. encourgaes community to participate in budget hearing
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Fireworks show at Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany. (Source: WALB)
MCLB firework show set for Friday
Harlem Globetrotters make tour stop in Albany.
Harlem Globetrotters to make Albany tour stop in July