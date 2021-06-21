Megan Bloodworth Wins Player Of The Year Award

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend has been big for the Crisp County Cougars, on Friday, softball star Megan Bloodworth captured the Gatorade Softball player of the year award.

The honor is given to the most dominant player in the state.

Megan, an Alabama signee was the Class 3A player of the year, she batted over .600 her senior year and belted 15 homeruns.

For Megan, it’s a huge honor and one she did not see coming.

”I was like not even expecting it, I knew I was nominated but then it was kind of like you know, you don’t know if you’re going to get it or not, and then to see I actually got it that was crazy, I was like there is no way,” said Bloodworth. “It makes me feel better because now since Crisp County is such a small town, now it put it on the map so more people know Crisp County now than before.”

A big congrats goes out to Megan who is now set to become a member of the Crimson Tide.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.