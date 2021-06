ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) is set to host its annual Independence Day celebration Friday, with a fireworks show.

The event is not open to the public and is only open to those with base access due to the ongoing pandemic.

The fireworks show will also be live-streamed on the Marine Corps Logistics Base Facebook page.

