Lee County, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms there was a fatal accident on Ledo Road on Saturday evening.

They received the call at 6:34 p.m., authorities said.

Coroner Hill Mackey confirms 22-year-old Ryan Bishop Kerr died in the crash.

His license says he is from Gainesville, Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.