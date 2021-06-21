Ask the Expert
Lowndes Co. encourgaes community to participate in budget hearing

Lowndes County's courthouse.
Lowndes County's courthouse.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County is holding a public hearing Tuesday, getting residents’ ideas on their fiscal year 2022 proposed budget. And the good news, no millage increase is expected.

Lowndes County’s fiscal year 2022 proposed budget is $62 million, which’s a 2% increase from 2021.

Lowndes County manager, Paige Dukes, says they’ve had previous engagement with the community and have heard where the need is and what projects they would like to see.

Dukes describes the proposed budget as a “creative budget.”

She says they will be expanding roadside mowing, bringing it in-house, helping with beautification purposes.

They will be focusing on infrastructure as well, streets, bridges, water, and sewer.

The expansion of Lowndes County Fire Rescue will also be included in the proposed budget.

The new stations in unincorporated areas and increase of service personnel.

“That again has a huge economic development impact from a safety standpoint, its really important for our citizens as we grow in the unincorporated area, to have the expansion of that service. I know that typically when you think about fire, you think about structure fire but the majority of the calls that are run by our fire department here in the community are related to traffic accidents and medical,” said Dukes.

Dukes says there’s a focus on partnerships related to economic development.

She says they are within their current millage rate, not they’re not expecting an increase.

Next week, Tuesday is the final vote.

The community is encouraged to come out and participate.

