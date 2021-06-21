Harlem Globetrotters to make Albany tour stop in July

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour to the Albany Civic Center on Wednesday, July 21.

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event with ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks. These are just some of the thrills from this fully modernized show. It’s part streetball from the players who defined it and part interactive family entertainment.

The Spread Game Tour will also introduce new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players and in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill. The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.