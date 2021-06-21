Ask the Expert
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Tallahassee in July

FILE: A member of the Harlem Globetrotters exhibition basketball team dunks against the...
FILE: A member of the Harlem Globetrotters exhibition basketball team dunks against the Washington Generals during their exhibition match at the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.(Zsolt Sziegetvary/MTI via AP)
By Pat Mueller
Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Harlem Globetrotters will perform at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on July 27 as part of their new, reimagined tour. Tallahassee is among the 150 cities the Globetrotters plan on visiting in the summer of 2021 during “The Spread Game Tour.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show on Tuesday, July 27, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Tucker Center’s website.

The Globetrotters’ press release says its show is “fully modernized” and fans can expect ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks during the performance.

The new tour includes a new fan experience with more access and interaction with the players, such as meet and greets and celebrity court passes.

The Globetrotters organization has been global ambassadors of goodwill for more than 95 years, the release says.

“The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today,” the release says.

