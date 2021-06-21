Ask the Expert
GBI arrests Harris Co. man on murder, elder abuse charges

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - On June 18, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested 27-year-old Joshua Deandre Grier, of Pine Mountain, on one count of felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults and elder persons and one count of felony murder.

On March 23, the GBI Columbus Office was requested by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating an elder exploitation and death investigation involving a victim identified as 89-year-old James Terrel.

The initial investigation identified Terrel’s grandson, Joshua Grier, as a suspect in the death of Terrel.

During the investigation, it was learned that on December 1, 2020, Pine Mountain Police Department officers were dispatched to 105 Georgia Street regarding an assault. It was reported that Grier assaulted Terrel, causing Terrel to fall and hit his head.

Terrel later died on December 16, 2020. Terrel’s body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur, GA for an autopsy where it was determined that Terrel died as a result of the injuries he suffered from the fall.

Grier is currently being held at the Harris County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

