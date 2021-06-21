Gas prices favor consumers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have fallen 1.7¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

Gas prices in Georgia are 4.7 ¢ per gallon lower than a month ago, but are 95.6¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.49 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.33 a gallon, a difference of 84.0¢ per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 a gallon today. The national average is up 2.0¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.5¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Augusta- $2.80 a gallon, down 3.0¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.83 a gallon.

Macon- $2.78 a gallon, down 2.5¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.81 a gallon.

Atlanta- $2.89a gallon, down 2.1 ¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.91a gallon.

Some gas was found around $2.60 in Albany

“The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage. As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we see any disruptions from hurricane season. But for now, it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.