Showers and thunderstorms continue this week.
By Tommie Owens
Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms will be returning early today. The first storms should fire up starting by the crack of dawn and continue through the rest of the day. The overall coverage will be most of South Georgia, so make sure you keep the umbrellas handy throughout the day today. High temperatures will make it into the upper 80′s to low 90′s for today. We will see the chance for showers slightly diminishing into the night, but ramp right back up as we head into Tuesday. This is all because a cold front will sweep into the area Tuesday and stall out lingering into Wednesday. Severe weather is not likely, but gusty damaging winds cannot be ruled out on Wednesday as the cold front finally tires to push through. The biggest concern lies in the continue of rainfall could lead to some areas of flooding. Temperatures this week could be on the colder side for Tuesday through Friday due to the continuation of cloud over the next several days. We warm back into the next weekend with a typical summer time pattern.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

