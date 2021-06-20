More rain and storms next week

Following a very wet and stormy Sunday morning, Father’s Day is ending and Summer beginning on a much quieter and drier note. The official start to summer kicks off with the solstice which kicks off @ 11:32pm tonight. It’s the longest day and shortest night of the year.

Isolated showers through the evening but mostly dry overnight. Enjoy the brief lull from wetter weather, the next round of rain and thunderstorms move in early Monday. A cold front slides into the region and stalls keeping wetter weather likely through the week. A few strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon with the threat of strong to severe damaging wind gusts.

Not much of break before more rain and storms Wednesday through the rest of the week. Rain chances finally taper off over the weekend.

Temperatures remain slightly below average with highs low-upper 80s while lows hold in the low 70s.

In the tropics, Claudette moves across the Carolinas and re-strengthens to a tropical storm before moving into the Atlantic Monday. The short-lived tropical storms left widespread damage across the region including several tornadoes and major flooding. For now quiet in the tropics.

