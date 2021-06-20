Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas

By KTRK staff
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating a home invasion involving one of their own.

A deputy constable and his family were asleep inside their apartment Sunday morning when officers said someone broke in, shooting the deputy constable’s wife and 4-year-old stepdaughter.

Police said they found a blood trail, so the deputy may have shot the suspect as they exchanged gunfire.

The 4-year-old had to undergo surgery and her mother has a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police said the suspect was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days issued for this weekend
Contraband seized at Calhoun State Prison when suspects attempted to smuggle it in over the...
Calhoun Co. sheriff: 20 arrested trying to get contraband into prison in last week
Stacy Lumpkin
Shooting, crash kills a man in Tifton
Chucky Mathis
Meet the new Dougherty Co. Public Works director
Anna Plowden
Westover High student named new AMA Teen Art Board president

Latest News

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Calif. shooting
FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets
In this June 6, 2021, file photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, President Tsai...
US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge