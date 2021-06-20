Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD: Man brought to hospital with ‘several gunshot wounds’

Police are still investigating the incident
Crime scene
Crime scene(Gray Media)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after a 24-year-old man went to Phoebe with several gunshot wounds.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. at Davis Boyz Automotive on the 2300 block of North Monroe Street.

A 2011 white Chevy Camero and a 2017 silver Chevy Impala also appeared to have holes from gunshots, according to the APD.

There are no suspects at the time.

We will continue to update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days issued for this weekend
Contraband seized at Calhoun State Prison when suspects attempted to smuggle it in over the...
Calhoun Co. sheriff: 20 arrested trying to get contraband into prison in last week
Stacy Lumpkin
Shooting, crash kills a man in Tifton
Chucky Mathis
Meet the new Dougherty Co. Public Works director
Anna Plowden
Westover High student named new AMA Teen Art Board president

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days issued for this weekend
WALB
Balloon Flying 40 Years in the making
WALB
Ashburn-Turner Co. Chamber of Commerce sees record growth
WALB
Calhoun Co. sheriff: 20 arrested trying to get contraband into prison in last week