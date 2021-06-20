APD: Man brought to hospital with ‘several gunshot wounds’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating after a 24-year-old man went to Phoebe with several gunshot wounds.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. at Davis Boyz Automotive on the 2300 block of North Monroe Street.

A 2011 white Chevy Camero and a 2017 silver Chevy Impala also appeared to have holes from gunshots, according to the APD.

There are no suspects at the time.

We will continue to update as more information comes in.

