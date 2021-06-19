Westover High student named new AMA Teen Art Board president

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One rising senior at Westover High School has been named president of the Albany Museum of Art (AMA) Teen Art Board (TAB) for the 2021-2022 school year.

Anna Plowden says she is very excited to be named the Teen Art Board president and has huge plans with the AMA.

“I love to create, always something new and different,” Plowden said.

Annie Vanoteghem, the museum director of education and public programming‚ said it’s her hope that the Teen Art Board empowers and prepares students to become leaders in higher education.

“I am so proud of our local teens and their commitment to our community,” said Vanoteghem. “They recognize issues and work to make their voices heard through the arts.”

Anna succeeds former AMA Teen Art Board President Sarah Katherine Harris, who graduated from Deerfield-Windsor School in May.

“I am going to Southern Methodist University in the fall, where I’ll be double majoring in finance and marketing and minoring in Spanish,” Harris said. “I am so excited for the next step in college, but will miss my time on the Teen Art Board of Albany so much. I was the president this year, and my favorite part of this role was organizing and enacting the Love for Liberty House Art Supplies Drive. Overall, what I love most about TAB is that it gives everyone an opportunity to showcase something they are good at while also making friends from different schools in Albany. I know everything I have learned on Teen Art Board will benefit me for my future.”

TAB members gain a behind-the-scenes understanding of how museums operate through the program, which will enhance their foundational knowledge of art history, museum work, and creative careers through workshops, lectures, and discussions with staff and artists.

