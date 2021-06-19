Tropical impacts Father’s Day Weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Still no named storm which remains possible until landfall however the impacts will be the same. It’s a First Alert Weather Weekend as a tropical system moves inland with potential impacts across SGA. With threats of flash flooding and a Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms, Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain will begin pushing into SGA Saturday and continue Sunday. Estimated rainfall amounts of 3-7″ are expected in areas along the AL/GA line which are under a Flash Flood Watch until 8pm Sunday. Also embedded with those bands of rain thunderstorms which may become strong to severe. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong to severe storms with threats of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The threat is low but not zero.

Although the system pushes away Sunday rain chances hold through the week as a cold front slides into the region and stalls. Remaining unsettled until rain chances ease late week.

With this tropical air mass the humidity is back with highs in the low-upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

