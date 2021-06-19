Thomasville And Worth County Shine At GSW Team Camp

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - With summer camps back in full, Georgia Southwestern has taken full advantage.

This week the baseball program is in the midst of their high school team camps welcoming in many of South Georgia’s best on the diamond.

Thursday saw another busy session at Canes field with two of our local powers taking center stage.

Thomasville and Worth County spent the day up in Americus learning and of course being evaluated by GSW.

The guys got the chance to do it all over a day’s worth of events, the chance to hit, field and get timed.

You ask the coaches, it’s a great day to grow as a team but also for each player, it’s the chance to shine on a college campus.

”You know it’s a chance for them to come up here and get a college experience on a college field with a college staff and go through the pro-style workouts and understand that there is an individual side to it as well,” said Thomasville head baseball coach Erik McDougald.

“To try and pick up a few fundamental things, maybe a couple of ideas on some drills, then of course our kids getting to experience the college atmosphere, there’s going to be a college tour here,” said Worth County head baseball coach Will Smith. “Georgia Southwestern has been a great host so we’re really excited to be here and again we just start to mesh and figure out what our team is going to look like in the future.”

A day in which the guys were able to get a lot done and show out in the process.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.