Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Terrell Academy’s football program believes they are steps ahead compared to last year

The Eagles believe a return to normalcy will help this years group in a big way
The Eagles believe a return to normalcy will help this years group in a big way(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The high school football season is right around the corner and summer conditioning is in full swing.

Terrell Academy is hard at work, and the coaches said they are a few steps ahead of where they were a year ago.

The Eagles believe a return to normalcy will help this years group in a big way, and with a lot of key guys back.

The Eagles are ready for a new fall and what it has to offer.

“We got a decent number of kids coming back, that was another thing last year we had basically three starters coming back so we got very little work. This year we will have a lot more back, so we’re looking forward to that experience. Core group has been working real hard and as always we want to try to compete for a regional championship” said Coach Bill Murdock.

The Eagles will be looking to build upon a 7-4 season from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Lumpkin
Shooting, crash kills a man in Tifton
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days issued for this weekend
McKinley was taken into custody by APD
Albany police arrest man in shooting
The new Love's Travel Stop in Albany is at 1737 Clark Ave.
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Albany
She was last seen and Phoebe
APD issues alert for missing person

Latest News

A little fun fact about this camp, some of current Warriors on varsity were in these camps not...
Brookwood’s Varsity Basketball Team Improves Kids Skills
Thomasville And Worth County Shine At GSW Team Camp
Thomasville And Worth County Shine At GSW Team Camp
Monroe's Kenzia Williams Signs LOI To Play College Basketball
Monroe’s Kenzia Williams Signs LOI To Play College Basketball
Dougherty Trojans host Randolph-Clay in 7-on-7
Randolph Clay and Dougherty meet in the Good Life City for 7-on-7