Terrell Academy’s football program believes they are steps ahead compared to last year

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The high school football season is right around the corner and summer conditioning is in full swing.

Terrell Academy is hard at work, and the coaches said they are a few steps ahead of where they were a year ago.

The Eagles believe a return to normalcy will help this years group in a big way, and with a lot of key guys back.

The Eagles are ready for a new fall and what it has to offer.

“We got a decent number of kids coming back, that was another thing last year we had basically three starters coming back so we got very little work. This year we will have a lot more back, so we’re looking forward to that experience. Core group has been working real hard and as always we want to try to compete for a regional championship” said Coach Bill Murdock.

The Eagles will be looking to build upon a 7-4 season from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.