Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

South Georgians react to Juneteenth becoming federal holiday

By Gabrielle Ware
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, June 19 was declared a federal holiday.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in America.

Albany resident Susie Tomblin said it’s long past due.

“For so many years now, people have not been aware of what’s been going on and what happened back then, so I think it’s a good thing that it’s out in the open, like they say, coming to a pass,” said Tomblin.

“I just think America needs to do a lot more for its black people,” said Pelham City Council Member Fredrick Davis.

While calling for more action, Davis said Juneteenth is one step toward celebrating equality.

“We’re not looking for more than anyone else is looking for, but if America hadn’t gotten free labor off the backs of our black brothers and sisters, we wouldn’t be where we are,” said Davis.

Eva McGhee, another Albany resident, said she and her daughter-in-law had never heard of Juneteenth, but they’re happy about it becoming a federal holiday.

“I’m glad they’re celebrating it,” said McGhee.

Several events are taking place across Southwest Georgia to celebrate Juneteenth.

List: Juneteenth events in the WALB viewing area

One of those events includes a Juneteenth Gala at the Albany Municipal Auditorium where WALB News 10′s own Karla Heath-Sands will be honored for her community service.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Love's Travel Stop in Albany is at 1737 Clark Ave.
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Albany
Stacy Lumpkin
Shooting, crash kills a man in Tifton
Albany Police Department
APD reports pedestrian hit on Slappey Blvd.
(Source: WALB)
First Alert Weather Day issued for this weekend
The X For Boys was in talks with the Dougherty County School System of purchasing the former...
What happened with New Life Preparatory School for Boys?

Latest News

Anna Plowden
Westover High student named new AMA Teen Art Board president
Chucky Mathis
Meet the new Dougherty Co. Public Works director
Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce
Ashburn-Turner Co. Chamber of Commerce sees record growth
Salvation Army Valdosta
Salvation Army gears up for Father’s Day drive-thru cook out