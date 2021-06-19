SIAC Announces Return Of Full Competition This Fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State has been on a high this week following the big announcement from the SIAC that the conference will see regular season and championship competition return starting this fall.

After a tough year, the blue and gold will have titles to chase and that is cause for celebration.

After no football a year ago and a quiet spring that saw limited competition, the hope for the Golden Rams was that this upcoming year would bring some normalcy, and now we know that is what we will have.

More rings to go after and for ASU, it is a decision they have been waiting for, for quite some time.

”Student athletes love to compete and they love the opportunity to go out there and not only represent their university, their teammates, their personal brand well, again just to have the ability where there’s a prize in sight, there’s something they’ve played for all of their lives,” said ASU’s Director of Athletics Tony Duckworth. “It just put our student athletes and our coaches and our university in a good place knowing that we are going to have a sense of normalcy coming this fall in terms of being able to return to competition.”

A big week, and more good news, the SIAC has agreed to a multi-year extension with ESPN to feature football and basketball games through 2027.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.