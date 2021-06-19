Ask the Expert
Severe storms possible Father’s Day

By Tommie Owens
Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Weekend is on-going as a chance for severe thunderstorms enters South Georgia. Tropical Depression Claudette will continue its northerly track into the region causing flooding rainfall and other impacts to the South. These storms could pack a punch with a tornado or two, damaging winds, and flooding rainfall all being possible. This why the Storm Prediction Center has many under a Slight/Marginal Risk for severe weather through Sunday. If you are worrying about temperatures, highs will only climb into the middle 80′s through the weekend. However, Father’s day plans in SGA may need to be postponed due to storms still being likely all throughout the day on Sunday.

Claudette should move out by Sunday evening, but the chance for storms does not stop there. A cold front will start pushing into the area on Tuesday before slightly drying things out at the end of the next work week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

