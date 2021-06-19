Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Monroe’s Kenzia Williams Signs LOI To Play College Basketball

Monroe's Kenzia Williams Signs LOI To Play College Basketball
Monroe's Kenzia Williams Signs LOI To Play College Basketball(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday was a summer signing day over at Monroe as the Golden Tornadoes celebrated one of their own.

Kenzia Williams is off to the college ranks, a three year starter and the floor general for the green and gold, Kenzia announced that she is taking her talents to Chattanooga state community college on a full ride scholarship.

A big day for Williams and her family and a chapter this Golden Tornado cannot wait to begin.

”When I went to Tennessee I loved the view, Chattanooga, Tennessee I loved the view and I love the coaching staff. Coach Franklin, Coach Clay, I love them, I love how they welcomed me into their gym and welcomed me into their school,” said Williams. “It means the world to me, it just means that all of my hard work actually paid off and that this is just the beginning of something more great.”

This was a big day for Monroe and a big congrats goes out to Kenzia.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Lumpkin
Shooting, crash kills a man in Tifton
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days issued for this weekend
McKinley was taken into custody by APD
Albany police arrest man in shooting
The new Love's Travel Stop in Albany is at 1737 Clark Ave.
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Albany
She was last seen and Phoebe
APD issues alert for missing person

Latest News

SIAC Announces Return Of Full Competition This Fall
SIAC Announces Return Of Full Competition This Fall
The Eagles believe a return to normalcy will help this years group in a big way
Terrell Academy’s football program believes they are steps ahead compared to last year
A little fun fact about this camp, some of current Warriors on varsity were in these camps not...
Brookwood’s Varsity Basketball Team Improves Kids Skills
Thomasville And Worth County Shine At GSW Team Camp
Thomasville And Worth County Shine At GSW Team Camp