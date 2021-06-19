Monroe’s Kenzia Williams Signs LOI To Play College Basketball

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday was a summer signing day over at Monroe as the Golden Tornadoes celebrated one of their own.

Kenzia Williams is off to the college ranks, a three year starter and the floor general for the green and gold, Kenzia announced that she is taking her talents to Chattanooga state community college on a full ride scholarship.

A big day for Williams and her family and a chapter this Golden Tornado cannot wait to begin.

”When I went to Tennessee I loved the view, Chattanooga, Tennessee I loved the view and I love the coaching staff. Coach Franklin, Coach Clay, I love them, I love how they welcomed me into their gym and welcomed me into their school,” said Williams. “It means the world to me, it just means that all of my hard work actually paid off and that this is just the beginning of something more great.”

This was a big day for Monroe and a big congrats goes out to Kenzia.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.