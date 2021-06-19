Meet the new Dougherty Co. Public Works director

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new Dougherty County Public Works director will start on Monday.

Assistant Public Works Director Chucky Mathis told WALB News 10 that he’s looking forward to his first day on the job.

Mathis is no stranger to Dougherty County and has been working here for decades.

“I’ve been offered the opportunities to go to some of the factories but I always declined that. Even though they would tell me the pay is a lot better, the gratification of the service has always been the thing for me,” said Mathis.

Mathis began his career with Dougherty County in 1978.

“I started as an equipment operator. I think back then it was called a skilled laborer. I operated tractors, mowing, and from then, I just knew I had a place I like to be at,” explained Mathis. “Not many other places will give you that intrinsic gratification of knowing you helped change things in the community, knowing you provided a service for people directly.”

Mathis is from Albany and also lived in Miami and California, but at the end of the day, Dougherty County is his home.

“Fell in love then, got married, got nine kids, 27 grands, so the rest is just history,” Mathis told WALB.

Mathis is taking over for Larry Cook who will be retiring on July 23, after nearly 30 years of service to Dougherty County.

Mathis said one of his top priorities in his new position will be attracting and retaining new employees for the department.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.