Brookwood’s Varsity Basketball Team Improves Kids Skills

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With camps back in full this summer, the Brookwood Warriors are keeping busy.

Last week baseball took center stage and this week would belong to the boys on the hardwood.

The Beverly Athletic Center has been busy this week as the Brookwood boys basketball team saw their summer camp come to a close this afternoon.

Over 40 kids from the ages of 6 to 13 showed up each and every day and improved.

A little fun fact about this camp, some of current Warriors on Varsity were in these camps not too long ago...

Now they’re showing the ropes to the next generation of stars.

the goal, to grind and get better for the future.

”I really want to give them fundamentals to work on in the drive way at home and if they could learn the game and keep coming back year after year that’s a big part of it for us having guys develop every year. So giving them fundamentals and letting them have some fun” said Coach Drew Giudice

A fun week for the guys and the Warriors will host another camp in July.

