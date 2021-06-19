Ask the Expert
Ashburn-Turner Co. Chamber of Commerce sees record growth

By Jim Wallace
Updated: 20 minutes ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Ashburn is seeing record growth right now and it expects to see it continue with new downtown improvement grants. 

Fourteen new businesses joined the Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce during the pandemic. That’s a record number.

Now, they are offering matching grants of up to $3,500 for a downtown improvement program.

Business owners can invest in interior and exterior improvements like signs, sunshades, asphalt paving, floor repairs, bathroom upgrades or outdoor lighting.

The goal is to strengthen Ashburn’s downtown and attract more businesses.

“A way to invest in our community,” said Ashley Miller, the executive director for the Ashburn-Turner County Chamber Of Commerce. “Bring people into our community and to help stabilize it, make it better and incentivize people to come here and invest.”

There are some restrictions and guidelines. You must be in compliance with municipal building codes and downtown Ashburn business district design standards.

The grant is only for businesses in the Downtown Ashburn Business District, but it can be a current business or incoming business.

A map of locations of that district is available at the Ashburn-Turner Co. Chamber of Commerce office.

