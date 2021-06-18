Ask the Expert
Will weather impact the Watermelon Days Festival this weekend?

Watermelon Days Festival
Watermelon Days Festival(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Updated: 43 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Watermelon Days Festival organizers are keeping in contact with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to get weather updates as potentially severe weather heads our way.

Weather Update: According to the National Weather Service, there is a 30-40% chance for showers in the morning. The...

Posted by Crisp County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 18, 2021

WALB News 10 has declared a First Alert Weather Day this weekend. To stay up-to-date with what’s happening with the weather wherever you are, be sure to download the WALB First Alert Weather app on Apple or Android.

As of right now, all Friday and this weekend’s events will go forward as planned.

However, you can stay updated with information on potential closures or cancellations through the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or the Watermelon Days Festival Facebook page.

This year, there will be no public hot air balloon rides, but you can watch them fly over Cordele this weekend.

Weekend events are free except for a $5 parking charge.

Watermelon Days Festival events
Watermelon Days Festival events(Watermelon Days Festival)

