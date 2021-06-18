Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

VSU gives children of migrants a glimpse of college life

Students in class participating in VSU's Migrant Education Summer Leadership Academy.
Students in class participating in VSU's Migrant Education Summer Leadership Academy.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) wants to motivate and show all of its educational possibilities to children of migrant farmworkers.

The Migrant Education Summer Leadership Academy was previously for middle school students, but this year, they opened up a separate program for high schoolers all over the state.

Students in class participating in VSU's Migrant Education Summer Leadership Academy.
Students in class participating in VSU's Migrant Education Summer Leadership Academy.(WALB)

“They are closer to that time where they will be making the decision of what am I going to do after high school. So this is really good because it will show them there’s more after high school and that it’s possible to make it out of that situation and still be able to pursue a higher education degree,” said Phenix Culbertson, the director for the Migrant Education Summer Leadership Academy.

Culbertson said it’s important to get these students excited for their future.

“Their families are from all different countries, they live in rural areas as migrant workers and usually, if they weren’t here right now, they would actually be working on the migrant farms,” said Culbertson.

There were 30 students accepted into the two-week program that came from all over the state, ranging in ages from 13 to 17.

Culbertson said they get to enjoy different outdoor, fun activities and take part in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) academic classes.

Students in class participating in VSU's Migrant Education Summer Leadership Academy.
Students in class participating in VSU's Migrant Education Summer Leadership Academy.(WALB)

With college right around the corner, Kennia Martinez from north Georgia said she wanted to learn more about the different opportunities that are available.

“I decided, to be honest, I was like, ‘OK, this is an opportunity to learn new things and get ahead of the game because I am a senior this year,’” said Martinez.

Both of her parents are from Mexico and they’ve been big supporters.

Martinez said she’ll be the first one in the family to pursue a college education.

“My dad definitely has always told me to become someone better. He wants me to have a good future and career,” said Martinez.

The program is funded by the migrant education program through the Georgia Department of Education.

It is completely grant-based and free for students.

Culbertson said he and the program counselors hope to show the students they can be the change for generations to come.

“We are that help and showing them that there’s way more that they can do,” said Culbertson.

You can read more about the different programs VSU offers for children of migrants by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
APD reports pedestrian hit on Slappey Blvd.
The new Love's Travel Stop in Albany is at 1737 Clark Ave.
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Albany
The X For Boys was in talks with the Dougherty County School System of purchasing the former...
What happened with New Life Preparatory School for Boys?
Albany Police Department
Suspects in March Albany homicide arrested in Atlanta
The victim's body was sent for an autopsy
Shooting, crash kills a man in Tifton

Latest News

She was last seen and Phoebe
APD issues alert for missing person
(Source: WALB)
First Alert Weather Day issued for this weekend
101,789 obsolete and outdated voter files will be removed
S.O.S. Raffensperger announces voter list cleanup
You can submit your design
Valdosta wants murals