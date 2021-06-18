Valdosta wants murals

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee in partnership with Valdosta Main Street & The City Center Arts District of Valdosta is seeking artists and/or artists-lead teams to submit proposals for a mural, to be installed on an exterior wall facing Bennie’s Alley on the Dosta Theatre building.

Proposals are encouraged from artists and/or artist lead teams who have experience in creating large-scale work on multiple surface types. Award will be determined after submission. Please note, wall preparation will be the sole responsibility of the artist(s) under the supervision of the PAAC.

Artist(s) will be selected through a juried process with the Public Art Advisory Committee and Valdosta Main Street.

Project theme: The design should be reflective of the arts including but not limited to the theatre. Designs include imagery of things and or objects or places. The Dosta Theatre is home to the Theatre Guild but also hosts musical events from time to time. It will need to fit into the current public art portfolio of Downtown Valdosta and the City Center Arts District. Bold colors and designs that will create a unique and vibrant backdrop for visitors and community members both in person and through photography are encouraged.

Submission Checklist

Digital or physical rendering that is presented in a matching scale to the project dimensions. The submission may take up as much of or as little of the yellow-painted wall as the artist desires. Please include the actual dimension of your proposed design.

Contact information including name, phone number, email address, city & state of residency.

Any references or copies of prior mural work that has been completed by you.

Artists must submit their compensation requirements along with a proposal to include their time, equipment, materials, and/or any other expenses that would be incurred. Submissions without compensation requirements will not be considered.(Vulgar, distasteful, threatening or inciting work will not be accepted )

No signature or artist name should be submitted on the work as to maintain autonomy through the selection process. Only include contact information separate from the actual design.

All submissions or questions may be emailed or dropped off M-F 8am-5pm to: Valdosta Main Street300 N. Lee StreetCity Hall Annex, First FloorEmail: Rthrasher@valdostacity.com

Submission Deadline: 7/31/2021 by 11:59pm.Mural Completion: 10/01/2021 by 4:00pm.

