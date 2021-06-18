Ask the Expert
Tropical rain dampens Father’s Day Weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although clouds are back dry conditions prevail tonight. Tomorrow rain chances return as outer rainbands from Potential Tropical Storm “Claudette” move across SGA. as an area of low pressure potentially becomes a tropical system as it churns north toward the Gulf coast. Expects periods of rain through the afternoon into early Friday evening.

Thursday Potential Tropical Cyclone Three formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico. As the system churns north toward the NW Gulf coast it’s expected to strengthen to a tropical storm by Friday afternoon.

On that track projected landfall is along the Louisiana Coast late Friday into early Saturday. Into the weekend, bands of rain and thunderstorms spread over SGA Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday. Potential threats of flash flooding, gusty winds and a brief spin-up tornado are rather common with landfalling tropical systems. Humid but not as warm with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Early week the system is gone but moisture remains with keeps rain chances likely. Also, another cold front slides with unsettled weather until late week.

Temperatures stay below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s while low hold in the low 70s.

