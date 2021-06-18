Supreme Boats celebrates first towboat built in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Supreme Boats celebrated its first boat made in Valdosta by locally hired hands.

The company has another facility in California that houses its other brand, Centurion. They were outgrowing that facility for production, so they expanded to Valdosta.

Supreme Boats first Valdosta production (WALB)

Getting business up and running took about five months.

This first boat took about 15 days to make.

Paul Singer, the president of the company, said it was a learning experience.

”It’s pretty amazing. The plant was kinda turnkey, so that’s good, but then we had to set up the line, had to hire the employees, had to train the employees, have to develop a leadership team. We were able to do that and I’m just amazed, to be honest with you. We are blessed, in five short months we have that beautiful boat sitting right there,” said Singer.

Singer said there weren’t many other locations available for this type of production.

The company plans to produce one boat per day and increase to two starting in July.

Four models will be produced here and sold worldwide.

The first will go to Russia.

Singer said the South Georgia facility helps them ship overseas because of easier access to ports.

