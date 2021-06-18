Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Supreme Boats celebrates first towboat built in Valdosta

Supreme Boats first Valdosta production.
Supreme Boats first Valdosta production.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Supreme Boats celebrated its first boat made in Valdosta by locally hired hands.

The company has another facility in California that houses its other brand, Centurion. They were outgrowing that facility for production, so they expanded to Valdosta.

Supreme Boats first Valdosta production
Supreme Boats first Valdosta production(WALB)
Supreme Boats first Valdosta production
Supreme Boats first Valdosta production(WALB)

Getting business up and running took about five months.

This first boat took about 15 days to make.

Paul Singer, the president of the company, said it was a learning experience.

”It’s pretty amazing. The plant was kinda turnkey, so that’s good, but then we had to set up the line, had to hire the employees, had to train the employees, have to develop a leadership team. We were able to do that and I’m just amazed, to be honest with you. We are blessed, in five short months we have that beautiful boat sitting right there,” said Singer.

Singer said there weren’t many other locations available for this type of production.

The company plans to produce one boat per day and increase to two starting in July.

Four models will be produced here and sold worldwide.

The first will go to Russia.

Singer said the South Georgia facility helps them ship overseas because of easier access to ports.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Suspects in March Albany homicide arrested in Atlanta
A teen is in custody
Americus PD probes teen’s death
Officer Zachary Touchton (left) poses with Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan (right) during...
27-year-old Valdosta police officer dies unexpectedly, VPD says
Drowning
Fire Dept.: 2 drowned in Brooks Co. pond over the weekend
The X For Boys was in talks with the Dougherty County School System of purchasing the former...
What happened with New Life Preparatory School for Boys?

Latest News

ACCC present fundraiser proceeds to Miracle League of Valdosta
Azalea City Civic Club presents fundraiser proceeds to Miracle League of Valdosta
Behind the scenes of the movie, "Bandit."
Behind the scenes look at the filming of ‘Bandit’ in Valdosta
WALB
‘It’s so important that we not let this history die’: Albany historian talks Juneteenth importance
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach