Shooting, crash kills a man in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Coroner’s office was called to the southbound lanes of I-75 around 5:00 Thursday evening, near exit 59, not far fromSouthern Regional Technical College.

Officials confirmed that 52-year-old Stacy Lumpkin, from Lenox, died at the scene.

His body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

What appears to be a gunshot wound was found on his body.

WALB will update this developing story later when information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.