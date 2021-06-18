Ask the Expert
Shooting, crash kills a man in Tifton

We'll have more information when it is available
We'll have more information when it is available
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Coroner’s office was called to the southbound lanes of I-75 around 5:00 Thursday evening, near exit 59, not far fromSouthern Regional Technical College.

Officials confirmed that 52-year-old Stacy Lumpkin, from Lenox, died at the scene.

His body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

What appears to be a gunshot wound was found on his body.

WALB will update this developing story later when information becomes available.

