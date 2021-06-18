Salvation Army gears up for Father’s Day drive-thru cook out

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army of Valdosta is gearing up for a drive-thru cookout this Father’s Day.

Salvation Army Valdosta (WALB)

The family-friendly event welcomes all fathers and mothers. The menu will include hamburgers, hotdogs, a snack and a drink.

The organization plans to have activities on the front lawn as well.

”They’re so appreciative, they tell us thanks over and over again and it’s such a warm fuzzy feeling you get deep in your heart knowing you’re making a difference in someone’s life,” said Cpt. Chris Thomas, the commanding officer at Salvation Army Valdosta.

The Salvation Army is hoping to make this an annual event.

About 750 meals were handed out during last year’s inaugural event.

If you would like to swing by, cars can start lining up at 11:30 a.m at the corner of Smithland Place, next to the building.

Salvation Army Valdosta (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.