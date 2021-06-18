Ask the Expert
Phoebe’s COVID-19 hospitalizations hit low point

Phoebe will no longer issue regular Covid reports(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 9
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 0
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
  • Total Inpatients Recovered – 2,397
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 269
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 71
  • Total Vaccines Administered – 56,422

“We have great news today. As of Friday morning, we were caring for only nine COVID-19 patients in our hospitals, all of them in Albany,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO.

“This is the first day of the entire pandemic that our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been in single digits. We realize we will continue to deal with some level of COVID-19 transmission for quite a while, and we know we must be wary of new variants that may be more contagious; however, this is a significant milestone in our COVID-19 fight and a clear indication of the effectiveness of the vaccines,” Steiner said.

“We encourage anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so. Vaccines are readily available for anyone 12 and older, and we hope parents will make sure their children are fully vaccinated before school starts back to ensure we avoid outbreaks among young people in the fall. The Phoebe Family and the people of southwest Georgia have persevered through many challenges over the last 15 months. Let’s continue to work together to end this pandemic,” Steiner added.

Phoebe will no longer send out regular updates on its COVID-19 numbers but will continue its commitment to transparency by sharing information when it is warranted.

The latest information on vaccines and COVID-related policies will continue to be available at www.phoebehealth.com.

