Mims Kids offers 2nd week of summer camp thanks to grant

By Bobby Poitevint
Updated: 11 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Double the money means double the fun and double the learning experience for kids in Tifton.

The nonprofit Mims Kids teaches children about life skills, healthy choices and more, including how to be good citizens, according to officials with the organization.

Organizers said Mims Kids was recently able to offer two summer camp opportunities for local kids. They said the kids learned a lot about growing plants, recycling and more that they’re taking home and putting to use.

This year's summer camp.
This year's summer camp.(source: M. Jay Hall)

“(The kids are) excited. I got one that actually wants to be a farmer and also a couple of the other campers, they’ve been wanting to start their own garden and grow at home so they’re going to take back some of this knowledge. So, it’s already talks of them doing things at home,” said Executive Director M. Jay Hall.

Hall said Langdale Foundation, out of Valdosta, funds the camp.

Last year’s camp was canceled due to COVID-19.

Camp organizers were able to use last year’s funds this year, along with the Langdale Foundation’s 2021 grant. This is allowing the camp to open up for an additional week so that more kids can get in on more fun.

The camp started in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

