Lowndes Co. encourages everyone to plan for pet safety during hurricane season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane season is here — are you prepared?

Now is the time to have a plan ready for you and your pets as storms roll in this weekend.

When the unexpected hits, your pet will depend on you for safety. Since it’s National Pet Preparedness Month, now is the time to plan.

In case of an emergency or natural disaster, never leave your pet behind. They may get lost, injured or worse.

In an evacuation situation, plan accordingly, pet space in shelters may quickly fill up, so have a backup plan and never leave a pet chained up outside.

“Local ordinances here in Lowndes County do require you to have proper sheltering for pets during severe weather. It’s also important to remember you have supplies for pets to keep them safe and healthy in the event of any type of severe weather,” said Meghan Barwick, the public information officer for the county.

Prepare an emergency kit with items like:

Pet food for at least three days

Water

Pet medicine if needed and their medical records

Collar with ID and rabies tag

Leash

Pet carrier

Familiar items like treats and toys that can help reduce stress for your pet

It’s also very important to have a picture with your dog in case you become separated.

