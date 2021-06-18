Last days of filming for movie ‘Bandit’ to be shot in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The last two days of filming for the movie “Bandit” will be done in Tifton this weekend after filming wrapped up in Valdosta.

WALB News 10 was told the film is a biography of a serial bank and jewelry store robber. Mel Gibson and Josh Duhamel are a few of the stars that are featured in the latest South Georgia film.

The movie is expected to be released sometime late next year.

WALB was also told that this movie will not bring any pre-produced explosions like the last movie that was filmed in Tifton.

Thirty-two million dollars worth of films have been shot in Southwest Georgia over the last 18 months, according to Fitzgerald native and film producer, actor and director Alexander Kane.

Alexander Kane (source: WALB)

Kane said about $9 million of that was spent at Southwest Georgia businesses.

As our previous reports have shown, many stars such as Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson and Mel Gibson have been a part of film projects in the area.

Kane said they strive to spend as much as they can here at home.

“Just to give you some rough numbers, a hotel can make up to $100,000 in the course of a movie. So there is a lot of financial impact when a film comes to town and it’s important that we spend dollars locally. That’s what’s we try to do, that’s what we’re about” said Kane.

Kane said their goal for next year will be $100 million and their goal this year is $60 million. He believes they’ll meet both goals as Southwest Georgia film projects continue to stack up.

The latest film project, “Bandit,” will wrap up filming this weekend in Tifton.

Kane wouldn’t give out exact filming locations but said you can keep your eye open for the crowds in the downtown area.

If you would like to be considered for a role in the film, you can email Banditbgcasting@gmail.com.

One Tifton photographer said the film industry has brought so much work for his business that he decided to stay in South Georgia after debating over whether or not to move away.

Daniel Shippey has owned his own studio for the past 12 years now. It’s located in downtown Tifton, but he wasn’t always sure if Tifton was where he wanted to call home.

Daniel Shippey (source: WALB)

“I might have come home for a while but I probably would have moved away again to just find better work,” said Shippey.

It was Kane that introduced Shippey to the film industry, changing his life forever.

“It’s been a big change, just in terms of having more local work. Oftentimes I’ve had to travel for my work, which is fine but it always made me miss home. So having films being shot here in South Georgia has really given me a reason to stay here,” Shippey told WALB.

Shippey has worked on numerous local film projects, even photographing actors like Bruce Willis, and now he’s seeing his work in the press and on film posters.

“Kinda makes you sit back and think, ‘Man, I’m really doing this. It’s not just make-believe,’” said Shippey.

Now that Shippey’s creative soul can soar, he doesn’t plan to go anywhere anytime soon.

“This is very fulfilling work so it’s given me a reason to stay,” said Shippey.

