Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Showers and storms are possible through the weekend.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Humidity is coming back as we head closer toward the afternoon. This means that we are also going to see the chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop as well. Showers and thunderstorms will be very scattered in nature and will come mixed with plenty of sunny spots in the area. Temperatures will be in the middle 90′s for Friday. Overnight, showers will come to an end, but during the weekend showers and storms will quickly return with most people in South Georgia seeing some kind of rainfall. A few areas are already entering flash flood watches to highlight the chance for very heavy rainfall from this tropical system. The good news is that we are holding on to cooler highs in the middle 80′s during this period.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
APD reports pedestrian hit on Slappey Blvd.
The new Love's Travel Stop in Albany is at 1737 Clark Ave.
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Albany
Albany Police Department
Suspects in March Albany homicide arrested in Atlanta
The X For Boys was in talks with the Dougherty County School System of purchasing the former...
What happened with New Life Preparatory School for Boys?
Officer Zachary Touchton (left) poses with Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan (right) during...
27-year-old Valdosta police officer dies unexpectedly, VPD says

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Tropical rain dampens Father’s Day Weekend
Rainy Father's Day Weekend
Tropical rain dampens Father's Day Weekend
Paducah, Kentucky’s police and fire departments have received positive ratings from a citizen...
How to prepare an emergency kit for severe weather
Steps to program a Midland NOAA Weather Radio
How to program a Midland NOAA weather radio