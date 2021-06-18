ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Humidity is coming back as we head closer toward the afternoon. This means that we are also going to see the chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop as well. Showers and thunderstorms will be very scattered in nature and will come mixed with plenty of sunny spots in the area. Temperatures will be in the middle 90′s for Friday. Overnight, showers will come to an end, but during the weekend showers and storms will quickly return with most people in South Georgia seeing some kind of rainfall. A few areas are already entering flash flood watches to highlight the chance for very heavy rainfall from this tropical system. The good news is that we are holding on to cooler highs in the middle 80′s during this period.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.