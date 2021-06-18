Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Azalea City Civic Club presents fundraiser proceeds to Miracle League of Valdosta

ACCC present fundraiser proceeds to Miracle League of Valdosta
ACCC present fundraiser proceeds to Miracle League of Valdosta(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, a check was presented to the Miracle League Of Valdosta.

In late May, Azalea City Civic Club hosted its 3rd Annual Pub Crawl event. The event highlighted nine stops of downtown spots. All proceeds raised went to the Miracle League of Valdosta.

ACCC present fundraiser proceeds to Miracle League of Valdosta
ACCC present fundraiser proceeds to Miracle League of Valdosta(WALB)

Between ticket sales and sponsors, they raised $16,000.

Organizers say this year they saw a financial increase from prior years.

”It’s was great, I think people were itching to get out for sure but more than anything they wanted to support this event. They know where the proceeds are going, they want to support the Miracle League, they want to support the downtown community because those businesses give so much throughout the year for different events, so we want to support them as well,” said Bryan Deal, a member of the Azalea City Civic Club.

About 250 people participated this year.

The Azalea City Civic Club plans to continue hosting the annual event in the spring. The funds will be used for the kids in the league, whether it is a scholarship or for game supplies.

ACCC present fundraiser proceeds to Miracle League of Valdosta
ACCC present fundraiser proceeds to Miracle League of Valdosta(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Suspects in March Albany homicide arrested in Atlanta
A teen is in custody
Americus PD probes teen’s death
Officer Zachary Touchton (left) poses with Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan (right) during...
27-year-old Valdosta police officer dies unexpectedly, VPD says
Drowning
Fire Dept.: 2 drowned in Brooks Co. pond over the weekend
The X For Boys was in talks with the Dougherty County School System of purchasing the former...
What happened with New Life Preparatory School for Boys?

Latest News

Supreme Boats first Valdosta production.
Supreme Boats celebrates first towboat built in Valdosta
Behind the scenes of the movie, "Bandit."
Behind the scenes look at the filming of ‘Bandit’ in Valdosta
A pilot program with APD and Aspire would help people having mental health issues.
APD, Aspire team up to support mental health
You may soon see more solar panels start popping up around Dougherty County.
More solar panels coming to Dougherty Co. if ordinance is updated