Azalea City Civic Club presents fundraiser proceeds to Miracle League of Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, a check was presented to the Miracle League Of Valdosta.

In late May, Azalea City Civic Club hosted its 3rd Annual Pub Crawl event. The event highlighted nine stops of downtown spots. All proceeds raised went to the Miracle League of Valdosta.

Between ticket sales and sponsors, they raised $16,000.

Organizers say this year they saw a financial increase from prior years.

”It’s was great, I think people were itching to get out for sure but more than anything they wanted to support this event. They know where the proceeds are going, they want to support the Miracle League, they want to support the downtown community because those businesses give so much throughout the year for different events, so we want to support them as well,” said Bryan Deal, a member of the Azalea City Civic Club.

About 250 people participated this year.

The Azalea City Civic Club plans to continue hosting the annual event in the spring. The funds will be used for the kids in the league, whether it is a scholarship or for game supplies.

