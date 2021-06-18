Ask the Expert
APD issues alert for missing person

By Dave Miller
Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police department has issued an alert for a critical missing adult.

Be on the lookout for a missing adult with Autism. Jennifer (aka Jenni) Russell, 38, is 5′ 2″, weighs167 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

She has a notable speech impairment.

She was last seen around 8 p.m. on June 16, 2021, walking out of Phoebe Putney Hospital, wearing a blue & white striped shirt with gray sweatpants.

If you see Russell, contact Pruitt-Health at 883-0500 or her father Leon Castleberry at 366-2254.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

