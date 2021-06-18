Ask the Expert
Albany Police arrest man in shooting

A 22-year-old woman was struck twice by bullets in her right hand and right side.
By Dave Miller
Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) says that a woman was shot Friday morning just before 4:00.

A Suspect in custody in what APD calls a domestic-related aggravated assault that happened in 1100 block of Clark Avenue.

A 22-year-old woman was struck twice by bullets in her right hand and right side.

Police said a suspect, Fred McKinney, 22, is in custody and being interviewed.

