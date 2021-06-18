Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

3 dead, 2 missing after tubers go over North Carolina dam

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Three people are dead and two remain missing after a group floating down a North Carolina river on inflatable tubes went over a dam, authorities said Thursday.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told reporters that a group of nine people tubing on the Dan River went over the Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset on Wednesday. A Duke Energy employee who saw some of the tubers called the situation in to 911 Thursday afternoon, Cates said.

Cates did not release the identities of the three people who died.

Four other people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening. Two more remained missing Thursday night.

Boats and helicopters were used in the search in the county north of Greensboro along the Virginia state line.

Cates said it’s not immediately clear why the tubers didn’t contact authorities sooner, but he said it may have been because they didn’t have phones with them.

He said it’s not unusual for people to float the river on tubes or rafts in the area but most get out and walk around the dam, which is marked by signs. The dam is approximately 8 feet (2.5 meters) tall, he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
APD reports pedestrian hit on Slappey Blvd.
The new Love's Travel Stop in Albany is at 1737 Clark Ave.
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Albany
Albany Police Department
Suspects in March Albany homicide arrested in Atlanta
The X For Boys was in talks with the Dougherty County School System of purchasing the former...
What happened with New Life Preparatory School for Boys?
Officer Zachary Touchton (left) poses with Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan (right) during...
27-year-old Valdosta police officer dies unexpectedly, VPD says

Latest News

The shooter admitted to firing a gun after a driver flipped him off. A 6-year-old boy died in...
Motive revealed in boy's road rage shooting death
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
A 22-year-old woman was struck twice by bullets in her right hand and right side.
Albany Police arrest man in shooting
Marcus Eriz, 24, told police on June 6 that he grabbed the loaded gun, rolled down the window...
Officials: Man in Calif. boy’s road rage killing admitted firing gun
Rodney Cates, an emergency services director, urges people to be proactive when it comes to...
Be aware on the water, official says, after deaths at N.C. dam