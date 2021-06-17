Ask the Expert
Wilcox Co. Sheriff’s Office gets care packages

By WALB News Team
Updated: 49 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office is sending a thank you to Lebanon Baptist Church for the care packages that were recently delivered to their department.

“We can not thank you enough for your support with the essentials we need during everyday encounters,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office also thanked the American Legion, who purchased Subway for the deputies this week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

