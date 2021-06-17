Wilcox Co. Sheriff’s Office gets care packages

ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office is sending a thank you to Lebanon Baptist Church for the care packages that were recently delivered to their department.

“We can not thank you enough for your support with the essentials we need during everyday encounters,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office also thanked the American Legion, who purchased Subway for the deputies this week.

