Rather tranquil until tropical rain dampens Father’s Day Weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An absolutely gorgeous Wednesday! Thanks to drier air sunshine and low humidity made for a really nice late spring day. Tonight rather refreshing as lows drop into the 60s. Just as nice tomorrow with more sun, not as humid but a tad warmer. Mostly dry the rest of week with a slight chance of rain and humidity creeping back Friday.

We’re keeping an eye on the disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. There’s a high probably (70%) that a tropical depression or tropical storm will develop by the end of the week. Regardless of development, abundant tropical moisture is projected to spread heavy rain across the region Father’s Day weekend into Monday. Definitely bares watching for the potential of flooding concerns.

As the projected system moves away Monday, rain chances continue into mid week as another front moves into the region. Slightly cooler temperatures hold with highs in the upper 80s around 90 with lows in the low 70s.

