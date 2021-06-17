Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rather tranquil until tropical rain dampens Father’s Day Weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An absolutely gorgeous Wednesday! Thanks to drier air sunshine and low humidity made for a really nice late spring day. Tonight rather refreshing as lows drop into the 60s. Just as nice tomorrow with more sun, not as humid but a tad warmer. Mostly dry the rest of week with a slight chance of rain and humidity creeping back Friday.

We’re keeping an eye on the disturbance in the Bay of Campeche. There’s a high probably (70%) that a tropical depression or tropical storm will develop by the end of the week. Regardless of development, abundant tropical moisture is projected to spread heavy rain across the region Father’s Day weekend into Monday. Definitely bares watching for the potential of flooding concerns.

As the projected system moves away Monday, rain chances continue into mid week as another front moves into the region. Slightly cooler temperatures hold with highs in the upper 80s around 90 with lows in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Suspects in March Albany homicide arrested in Atlanta
A teen is in custody
Americus PD probes teen’s death
The six candidates for the Dougherty County BOE District 2 seat.
Results are in for the Dougherty Co. School Board District 2 election
Household garbage and man-made waste products may not be burned, and it is unlawful to move...
Law on burning outdoor yard debris changes
Drowning
Fire Dept.: 2 drowned in Brooks Co. pond over the weekend

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Dry until tropical rain dampens Father’s Day weekend
Dry until tropical rain dampens Father's Day Weekend
Dry until tropical rain dampens Father's Day Weekend