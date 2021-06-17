Ask the Expert
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Albany

The new Love's Travel Stop in Albany is at 1737 Clark Ave.(Love's Travel Stop)
By WALB News Team
Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Love’s Travel Stop has opened in the Good Life City.

The travel stop, 1737 Clark Ave., will add 60 jobs and 100 truck parking spaces.

“We’re excited to add our 16th location to Georgia, which sits in an important corridor in the southeast part of the country,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Customers want a good value at competitive prices, and our team members are great people who care and are ready to provide that in a safe and clean atmosphere.”

Here’s what the new location features:

  • More than 10,000 square feet
  • Bojangles (opening June 21)
  • 100 truck parking spaces
  • 53 car parking spaces
  • Three RV parking spaces
  • Seven diesel bays
  • Five showers
  • Laundry facilities
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee
  • Brand-name snacks
  • Fresh Kitchen concept
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories
  • CAT scale
  • Dog park

Love’s will also donate $1,000 to Turner Elementary and Robert H. Harvey elementary schools.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

