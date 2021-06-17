More solar panels coming to Dougherty Co. if ordinance is updated

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may soon see more solar panels start popping up around Dougherty County. The commission is working on a plan to make installing them worth the homeowners’ time and money.

That’s after one county resident complained about the current restrictions.

Currently, you can’t have solar panels on pitched roofs that face the street.

City Planning Director Paul Forgey said they originally made the rule because people just didn’t like the look of solar panels, but that now, it should be updated.

Cheryl Laughlin wants to put solar panels on her home, but the county ordinance is making it difficult.

“We were notified by the contractor that our original design was denied because of one stipulation in the county ordinance,” she said.

The stipulation is that street-facing pitched roofs can’t have solar panels.

“Every roof we have on our home is pitched,” she said.

An alternate plan would remove some of the panels and result in a reduction in power.

The City of Albany had a rule like this as well but changed it.

Forgey explained why the rule exists.

“When this ordinance was initially adopted, it was adopted with that provision for aesthetic reasons, to prevent solar panels from being extremely visible from the road.”

Essentially, they thought they were ugly. Laughlin said her neighbors are fine with her panel plans.

“There’s an intersection between reality and legislation, and a lot of times, reality moves a lot faster than legislation does,” said Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas.

Cohilas told the commission Monday that solar panel technology has changed along with people’s attitudes about it.

“They were saying things like solar panels could distract airplanes,” said Cohilas.

He proposed changing the county ordinance to keep up with the times.

“Is there a consensus for us to establish a uniform approach similar to the one the city has?” he asked.

But Commissioner Russell Gray said they need to consider long-term problems.

“With houses that sit on the market and can’t sell because they’ve got solar panels on their roof because it was a good idea today,” Gray said.

Gray said potential buyers may not be able to afford to take the panels off.

Cohilas said they’ll address his concerns while moving forward.

Forgey explained what that would look like.

“Because this is part of the zoning ordinance, the commission would have to pass a resolution to ask the planning commission to study it. Then the planning commission would bring a recommendation,” Forgey said.

Forgey said no exceptions can be made in Laughlin’s case.

They plan to pass a resolution at the next regular meeting. The whole process could be complete by August.

