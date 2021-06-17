Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

More solar panels coming to Dougherty Co. if ordinance is updated

By Gabrielle Ware
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may soon see more solar panels start popping up around Dougherty County. The commission is working on a plan to make installing them worth the homeowners’ time and money.

That’s after one county resident complained about the current restrictions.

Currently, you can’t have solar panels on pitched roofs that face the street.

City Planning Director Paul Forgey said they originally made the rule because people just didn’t like the look of solar panels, but that now, it should be updated.

Cheryl Laughlin wants to put solar panels on her home, but the county ordinance is making it difficult.

“We were notified by the contractor that our original design was denied because of one stipulation in the county ordinance,” she said.

The stipulation is that street-facing pitched roofs can’t have solar panels.

Dougherty County Resident Cheryl Laughlin wants to put solar panels on her home.
Dougherty County Resident Cheryl Laughlin wants to put solar panels on her home.(WALB)

“Every roof we have on our home is pitched,” she said.

An alternate plan would remove some of the panels and result in a reduction in power.

The City of Albany had a rule like this as well but changed it.

Forgey explained why the rule exists.

“When this ordinance was initially adopted, it was adopted with that provision for aesthetic reasons, to prevent solar panels from being extremely visible from the road.”

Essentially, they thought they were ugly. Laughlin said her neighbors are fine with her panel plans.

“There’s an intersection between reality and legislation, and a lot of times, reality moves a lot faster than legislation does,” said Dougherty County Chairman Chris Cohilas.

Cohilas told the commission Monday that solar panel technology has changed along with people’s attitudes about it.

“They were saying things like solar panels could distract airplanes,” said Cohilas.

He proposed changing the county ordinance to keep up with the times.

“Is there a consensus for us to establish a uniform approach similar to the one the city has?” he asked.

But Commissioner Russell Gray said they need to consider long-term problems.

“With houses that sit on the market and can’t sell because they’ve got solar panels on their roof because it was a good idea today,” Gray said.

Gray said potential buyers may not be able to afford to take the panels off.

Cohilas said they’ll address his concerns while moving forward.

Forgey explained what that would look like.

“Because this is part of the zoning ordinance, the commission would have to pass a resolution to ask the planning commission to study it. Then the planning commission would bring a recommendation,” Forgey said.

Forgey said no exceptions can be made in Laughlin’s case.

They plan to pass a resolution at the next regular meeting. The whole process could be complete by August.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
Suspects in March Albany homicide arrested in Atlanta
A teen is in custody
Americus PD probes teen’s death
Officer Zachary Touchton (left) poses with Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan (right) during...
27-year-old Valdosta police officer dies unexpectedly, VPD says
Drowning
Fire Dept.: 2 drowned in Brooks Co. pond over the weekend
The six candidates for the Dougherty County BOE District 2 seat.
Results are in for the Dougherty Co. School Board District 2 election

Latest News

WALB
‘It’s so important that we not let this history die’: Albany historian talks Juneteenth importance
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
WALB
‘Let other people help you’: Three-time cancer survivor talks journey, bouts with cancer
WALB
Albany historian working to stop historic building demolition
WALB
APD, Aspire team up to support mental health